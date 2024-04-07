One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.46 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.39. 41,234,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,882,023. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

