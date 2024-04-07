The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,741 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Progressive worth $47,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.69. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $212.24. The company has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

