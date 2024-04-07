Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $45,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 490,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 4,714,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

