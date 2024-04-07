Wallington Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

