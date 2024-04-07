First Merchants Corp Sells 15,594 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,694,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.