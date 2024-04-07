Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $43.38 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Dover worth $43,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.84. 788,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,740. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $178.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.40.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

