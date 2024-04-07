Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $39,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.15. The stock had a trading volume of 453,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.67 and its 200 day moving average is $229.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

