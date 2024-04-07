Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 613,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

