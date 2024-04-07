Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Regal Rexnord worth $38,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 6.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.2 %

RRX traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $172.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,921. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average is $142.48.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.92%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile



Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

