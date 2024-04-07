Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $37.78 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 280,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,775,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.0 %

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $122.93. 402,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.04. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $143.99.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 329.83%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

