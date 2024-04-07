Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after buying an additional 299,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,461,000 after buying an additional 254,025 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.24. 2,191,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $127.47 and a 1 year high of $184.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

