Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,330.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.39. 3,967,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

