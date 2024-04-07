Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 579,915 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,169,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 579,915 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of PPL worth $114,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 4,564,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,970. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

