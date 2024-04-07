U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $105,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

USB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 4,580,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,664,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.