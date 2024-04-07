Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $97.34 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 518,920 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Best Buy worth $97,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,121,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

