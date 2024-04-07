Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 432,683 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,224,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,681,176. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

