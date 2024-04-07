Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $58,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 25.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 296,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,385. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

