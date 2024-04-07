Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $64.42 Million Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,473,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,421,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of KeyCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,610,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 11,253,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,128,669. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

