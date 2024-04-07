PAID Network Price Down 12.6% This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $57.87 million and $425,405.55 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.20191572 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $512,712.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

