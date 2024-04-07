Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $71.89. 4,254,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

