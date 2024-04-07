Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Lam Research by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.68.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $968.58. The stock had a trading volume of 801,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,197. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $480.45 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $926.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $778.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

