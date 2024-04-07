Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,276. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

