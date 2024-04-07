Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.01. 1,494,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

