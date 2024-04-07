Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,763 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $164,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.91 and its 200 day moving average is $195.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

