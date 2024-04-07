Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.