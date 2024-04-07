Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 3.24% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCAF. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,926,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,831,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,322,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 418,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,439. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

