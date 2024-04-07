One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.43. 17,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,178. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.