One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes $304,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.38. 9,629,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,120,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

