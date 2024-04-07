One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $435,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,547,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,982,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,737,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 552,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,707. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

