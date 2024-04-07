One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 744 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $2,817,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $11.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $566.67. The stock had a trading volume of 480,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,903. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $308.26 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.49. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

