One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $16.13 on Friday, hitting $784.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $363.04 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.11. The stock has a market cap of $745.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

