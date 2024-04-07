4,493 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.84. 9,631,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

