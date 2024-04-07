Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,752 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Adobe by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Adobe by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 17,686 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,968,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

