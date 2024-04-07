Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $49,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 976,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,904. The stock has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $165.05.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.39.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

