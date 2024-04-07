Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $84,527.42

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $84,527.42 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.16 or 0.04873756 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00069563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00024710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003896 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.