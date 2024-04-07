One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes $633,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 130,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 284,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $60.01. 2,846,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,256. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

