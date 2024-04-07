One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,921 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,921 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, reaching $269.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,621. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.59. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.