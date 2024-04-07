One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.78 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

IUSB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. 1,571,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,677. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

