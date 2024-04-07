One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.50 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 112,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

