Global Assets Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,030,000 after buying an additional 48,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FEZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,252. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $53.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

