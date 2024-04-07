One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,412 shares. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

