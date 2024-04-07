Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 4,431 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. 30,422,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,303,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

