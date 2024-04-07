Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.93. 7,173,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,175. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,251,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,251,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999 over the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

