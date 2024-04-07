100,410 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,503,000. Everest Group makes up 4.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Everest Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.44.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

