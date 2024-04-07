Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $8.37 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,356 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,151,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.