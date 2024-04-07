Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $13.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,501.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,621.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,514.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,806.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.