Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 9,276 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 287.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.38. 3,041,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

