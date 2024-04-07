Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 573,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 253,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 2,287,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

