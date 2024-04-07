ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NOBL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.47. 403,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.