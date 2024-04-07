Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in BlackRock by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.00.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

BlackRock stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $797.56. 685,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,315. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $808.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $748.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.